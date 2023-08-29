NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested in North Adams during a traffic stop involving two vehicles Thursday.
According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, North Adams Police conducted a traffic stop on August 24th involving two vehicles due to an investigation into drug trafficking.
Officers seized the following from both vehicles:
- Plastic bags containing approximately 473 grams of suspected cocaine and crack cocaine.
- Approximately 3,290 bags worth of suspected heroin
- One crack pipe
- One small piece of rock like substance
- $1,948 in cash
- One black iPhone and one black TracFone
A passenger in one of the vehicles, 26-year-old Antonio Laboy of Springfield, an alleged drug trafficker who has been traveling back and forth to Berkshire County from Springfield, was arrested. A search conducted at a North Adams apartment Laboy is connected to had an additional 130 bags of heroin.
Laboy was arraigned in Northern Berkshire District Court Monday on the following charges:
- Trafficking in 36 Grams or more, less than 100 grams of heroin
- Trafficking in 200 grams or more of cocaine
- Conspiracy to violate drug laws
His bail was revoked on his pending case and the judge issued $100,000 cash bail on the new charges.
