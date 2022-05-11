Police believe there may be other victims across the country

TURLOCK, Cali. (WWLP) – A Springfield long-haul truck driver was arrested in California Friday night for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman that worked at a hotel he was staying in.

According to the Turlock Police Department, officers were called to the Days Inn hotel around 10:25 p.m. for a 911 call of a rape that occurred. Officers met with the victim, who told police 29-year-old Osman Mukhammadiyev of Springfield was staying in the hotel and called the front desk to report an equipment problem in his room.

The clerk went to the room to help the suspect but she was then allegedly attacked when her back was turned. The victim said while she was being sexually assaulted, she was able to escape to the office and call police. Officers found Mukhammadiyev near the office and matched the description given to them by the victim.

Mukhammadiyev was arrested and taken to the police department where he was interviewed. He has been charged with:

Committing rape by means of force

False imprisonment

Kidnap to commit rape, all felonies

His bail has been set at $670,000.

“We are deeply concerned because the suspect, in this case, is a long-haul truck driver. We believe there may be other victims of similar assaults by this assailant in other communities. A unique characteristic of Mukhammadiyev is that he is a smaller statured male who speaks with a heavy Russian accent. The Turlock Police Department urges anyone who has been a victim involving Mukhammadiyev, or any other victims of sexual assault or other crimes, to file a report with your local authorities,” said Turlock Detective Tony Argueta.