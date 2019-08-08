Springfield man arrested in connection with apartment fire on Locust St.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An elderly Springfield man is facing arson charges in connection with a second-floor apartment fire on Locust Street on August 2.

According to Captain Brian Tetreault, commander of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, police arrested 70-year-old Michael Walsh and charged him with arson of a dwelling.

On Friday, August 2, Springfield fire officials were called to 236 Locust Street for the apartment fire around 7:47 p.m. Crews arrived to find a second-floor apartment’s windowsill and frame burning, along with several items that were already burnt and pushed out the window.

Investigators were able to identify Walsh as the person of interest after determining he was a resident of the same address where the fire was reported.