SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested on Friday in connection with breaking into cars in the Forest Park neighborhood.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, on October 18th, officers were sent to Beaumont Street to take a report on car break-ins in the area. Detectives were able to review the video footage and identified 26-year-old Darrell Cowlan of Springfield as the suspect.

On Friday, October 20th, at approximately 9:30 a.m., detectives and officers found Cowlan on the 300 block of Belmont Avenue and placed him under arrest. He was just released from prison after being convicted of numerous larceny, breaking and entering, and fraud charges.

Cowlan is charged with two counts of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle – nighttime for a felony and larceny under $1,200.

This serves as a reminder to lock your car doors and never leave anything valuable in your car. If you have a Hyundai or Kia, get a steering wheel locking device.