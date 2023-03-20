SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspect in connection with robbing a bank on Friday has been arrested.

According to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 4:40 p.m. Friday officers were called to TD Bank on Cooley Street for a panic alarm. The suspect demanded cash from a teller and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

A half-hour later at around 5:10 p.m. officers arrested 59-year-old Richard Villeneuve on the 0-100 block of Hudson Street in connection with the bank robbery. The money taken from the back was recovered.

Villeneuve of Springfield is charged with unarmed robbery.