SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested in connection with a shooting on Hancock Street early Saturday morning.

At around 2:20 a.m. officers were called to the area of the 300 block of Hancock Street for a ShotSpotter Activation. An adult man was found shot and taken to Baystate Medical Center and is expected to be okay. The investigation revealed two vehicles nearby were damaged by gunfire.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, 37-year-old Michael Lebron was arrested inside his apartment on Spring Street Tuesday at around 6:50 a.m. in connection with the shooting.

Lebron is charged with the following:

Arrest Warrant

– Carrying a Firearm without a License

– Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

– Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building

– Assault & Battery with a Firearm

– Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle

Members of the Springfield Police Warrant Apprehension Unit, Springfield Police Officers, Massachusetts State Police VFAS, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and United States Marshals Task Force assisted in the arrest.