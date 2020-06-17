Springfield man arrested in connection with shots fired in Holyoke, loaded rifle seized

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is facing multiple criminal charges after police were called to investigate shots fired and a car chase in Holyoke Monday night.

Holyoke Police Lieutenant James Albert told 22News the department received multiple calls about shots fired near the Essex and Locust streets at 8:30 p.m. Callers also reported a chase involving two cars, one black and the other white, and that they heard multiple gun shots in the area of 253 Essex Street, a multi-unit apartment building.

Officers located a black BMW that was still running but unoccupied in the driveway of 298 Race Street. Several bullet holes were located along with other damages to the car.

Lt. Albert said at least two men ran from the car and a K-9 search of them in the area of Northeast Street in the Flats section of Holyoke was unsuccessful.

Other officers located a white Volkswagen on South Street near Main Street, which was also unoccupied but had damages to it. After searching the area, officers located a man, identified as 25-year-old Leonard Jackson of Springfield, walking away from the car. Jackson had the keys to the Volkswagen in his pocket and it was registered to him, Lt. Albert said.

Detectives also located a third vehicle at the end of 253 Essex Street with gunshot damages. Lt. Albert said several residents in the area described “a wild scene as gunshots were fired and a black MV fled that area with two other subjects following it.”

Photo: Holyoke Police Department

Lt. Albert added that a follow up search with the assistance of the FBI’s Western Mass Gang Task Force (GTF), members of the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Massachusetts State Police located several evidence including shell casing and a loaded assault rifle.

As of this date no victims of gunshots have been located and no victim has come forward, according to police. Jackson was charged with:

Possession of Ammo without an FID Card

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm

Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Wanton and Malicious Destruction of Property (2 Counts)

He was booked and taken to the Hampden County Jail in Ludlow where he will be processed and arraigned. The shots fired incident is still being investigated.