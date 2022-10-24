COVENTRY, Conn. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested in Connecticut Friday following a disturbance involving a firearm.

According to Coventry police, on Friday around 6:57 p.m. officers were called to a domestic disturbance on Merrow Road in Coventry, Connecticut that involved a suspect with a firearm. Several residents had called in the incident, allegedly claiming a man with a gun was in the area making threatening comments.

Police determined that 36-year-old Ryan Bertrand of Woodlawn Street in Springfield was the suspect and was in a relationship with a resident of the Connecticut complex. He was arrested by police and in his possession they found a .45 caliber hand gun, ammunition, a police baton and handcuffs with a key.

Bertrand has been charged with the following:

Interfering with Emergency Call

Breach of Peace 2nd

Disorderly Conduct

Threatening 1st

Reckless Endangerment 1st

Carry Without Permit

Illegal Possession of a Controlled Substance

Carrying a Dangerous Weapon

Bertrand is currently being held on $100,000 bond and was arraigned Monday in Rockville Superior Court.