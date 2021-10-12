Springfield man arrested in Holyoke after allegedly shooting gun into the air

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested by Holyoke Police early Saturday morning after a shots fired incident.

Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty told 22News the department received several calls for gunshots in the area of 70 Walnut Street around 2:30 a.m. One of the calls to dispatch was able to direct officers to the Elm Street area, where one of two men was allegedly shooting a gun into the air.

Officers were able to locate both men, one of them identified as 44-year-old Christopher Burnham of Springfield. Burnham attempted to run way from officers but was located and arrested. Police found a firearm in his possession.

Burnham has been charged with the following: