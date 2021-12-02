Springfield man arrested in South Carolina in connection with 2020 shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was brought back to Springfield Wednesday from South Carolina on an arrest warrant in connection with a shooting in September 2020.

According to a news release from the Springfield Police Department, 33-year-old Shamell Nichols of Springfield was taken into custody in November 2021 in South Carolina and brought back to the Springfield Police Headquarters on December 1.

On September 12, 2020 officers were called to the 1200 block of State Street for a report of a gunshot victim. The suspect was identified as Nichols, who allegedly pointed a gun at and attempted to rob the victim before firing his gun striking the victim and running away. Police say the is suffering serious long-term injuries.

After further investigation, Nichols was charged in connection with the shooting from September 2020 and police issued a warrant for his arrest. After many attempts Nichols was taken into custody on November 2021 in South Carolina.

Shamell Nichols is charged with the following: