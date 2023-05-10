ROYALSTON, Vermont (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested in Vermont Tuesday morning after allegedly assaulting two people inside a home.

According to Vermont State Police, troopers were called to a home in Randolph around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a man beating another man with a wooden object. Troopers located the suspect, 20-year-old Dahiem Dukes of Springfield, hiding inside a bedroom on the second floor.

An investigation found Dukes allegedly assaulted two people in the home. He was arrested and held without bail until his hearing on Wednesday. He has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and two counts of 2nd Degree Unlawful Restraint.