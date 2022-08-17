WATERBURY, VT (WWLP) – A Springfield man has been arrested in Vermont for trespassing and burglary charges early Tuesday night.

According to Vermont State Police, troopers were told two people were at a home they were told not to be around 9:52 p.m. Tuesday. A State Police investigation revealed 23-year-old Joseph Llano of Springfield and 35-year-old Jennie Galway of Washington, Vermont had entered the home without permission.

When troopers arrived to the home, the two suspects ran away but were quickly detained. Galway was released with a citation of Unlawful Trespass and is ordered to appear in Superior Court on September 29.

Llano was arrested and charged for the following:

Unlawful Trespass

Burglary

Resisting Arrest

Possession of a Controlled Substance

He was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Washington County Superior Court and his bail has been set for $50,000. Llano was arrested in October 2021 for armed robbery after allegedly stealing a phone while holding the victim at gunpoint on Boston Road in Springfield.