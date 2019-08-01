STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is facing drug charges after police allegedly found him in possession of over one kilogram of cocaine during a traffic violation stop Tuesday evening.

State Police told 22News troopers were enforcing speed on Route 84 in Sturbridge when they spotted a gray Honda Accord traveling above the posted speed limit in the area of Exit 3A. The troopers were able to pull over the Honda, operated by 28-year-old David Baez-Vega.

After investigating and building probably cause to search the vehicle, the troopers allegedly found over one kilogram believed to be cocaine tightly wrapped in plastic.

Baez-Vega was arrested, and his vehicle was towed from the area after a thorough search. He was taken to the State Police Sturbridge barracks for booking.

Bail was set at $2,500, which he was able to post. Baez-Vega was arraigned on the following charges at Dudley District Court: