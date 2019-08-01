Springfield man arrested on cocaine, speeding charges after traffic stop in Sturbridge

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: State Police

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is facing drug charges after police allegedly found him in possession of over one kilogram of cocaine during a traffic violation stop Tuesday evening. 

State Police told 22News troopers were enforcing speed on Route 84 in Sturbridge when they spotted a gray Honda Accord traveling above the posted speed limit in the area of Exit 3A. The troopers were able to pull over the Honda, operated by 28-year-old David Baez-Vega. 

After investigating and building probably cause to search the vehicle, the troopers allegedly found over one kilogram believed to be cocaine tightly wrapped in plastic. 

Baez-Vega was arrested, and his vehicle was towed from the area after a thorough search. He was taken to the State Police Sturbridge barracks for booking.  

Bail was set at $2,500, which he was able to post. Baez-Vega was arraigned on the following charges at Dudley District Court: 

  • Trafficking in cocaine  
  • Speeding 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories