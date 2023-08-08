SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police seized a loaded gun, heroin, suboxone, and more than $30,000 during a search warrant.

The Springfield Police Firearm Investigative Unit (FIU) and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department have been conducting an investigation on 61-year-old Heriberto Ortiz-Garcia of Springfield for several months. During surveillance of the suspect on Thursday, he was arrested on the 700 block of Worthington Street for drug charges.

A search warrant was then executed at his Dwight Street apartment and car. Police found more than 40 strips of suboxone, more than $30,000 in cash, a loaded firearm and additional loose ammunition inside the home. A total of 175 strips of suboxone and 50 bags of heroin were located inside his car.

Heriberto Ortiz-Garcia is charged with the following:

Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm without a License to Carry

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Distribution of a Class A Drug (Two Counts)

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug