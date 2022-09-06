The guns and drugs seized during the detail) North Adams PD)

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — A Massachusetts man has been arrested on several gun and drug charges in North Adams. The North Adams Police Department said Quentin Harris of Springfield, Massachusetts, was arrested on August 30.

On Tuesday, a Sergeant was reportedly working a security detail on Ashland Street for the North Adams Housing Authority. Police said these security details help to deter crime and build relationships through community policing.

During this detail, the Sergeant was alerted to suspected drug activity in the building. Police investigated the activity, and ultimately arrested Harris in connection with the incident.

Charges

Possession with the intent to distribute heroin

Trafficking cocaine (18 to 36 grams) ​

Possession of firearm without FID 2nd Offense

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Possession of ammunition without FID​​​

Possession of firearm while in commission of felony

Improper storage of a firearm

Firearm violation with one prior violent/drug crime

Police said Harris currently has multiple open firearm charges out of Hampden Superior Court. He is being held on $25,000 cash bail and was arraigned at the Northern Berkshire District Court on August 31.