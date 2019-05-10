Springfield man arrested on gun, drug charges

Crime

by: Nancy Asiamah

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is facing drug and gun charges after police executed a warrant at an apartment on Hall Street Thursday morning. 

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News 46-year-old Jackie Prophet was arrested after officers searched his apartment at 42 Hall Street around 11:30 a.m. 

During the search, officers seized a gun, $629 cash and two bags of crack-cocaine.  

Prophet has been charged with the following: 

  • Possession of a firearm without an FID card 
  • Improper storage of a gun 
  • Possession of ammunition without an ID 
  • Possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug 
  • Default warrant

