Springfield man arrested on gun, drug charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is facing drug and gun charges after police executed a warrant at an apartment on Hall Street Thursday morning.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News 46-year-old Jackie Prophet was arrested after officers searched his apartment at 42 Hall Street around 11:30 a.m.

During the search, officers seized a gun, $629 cash and two bags of crack-cocaine.

Prophet has been charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm without an FID card

Improper storage of a gun

Possession of ammunition without an ID

Possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug

Default warrant

