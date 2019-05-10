Springfield man arrested on gun, drug charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is facing drug and gun charges after police executed a warrant at an apartment on Hall Street Thursday morning.
Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News 46-year-old Jackie Prophet was arrested after officers searched his apartment at 42 Hall Street around 11:30 a.m.
During the search, officers seized a gun, $629 cash and two bags of crack-cocaine.
Prophet has been charged with the following:
- Possession of a firearm without an FID card
- Improper storage of a gun
- Possession of ammunition without an ID
- Possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug
- Default warrant
