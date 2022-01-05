Springfield man arrested on I-91S for possession of firearm after driving unregistered vehicle

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police arrested a Springfield man after a traffic stop on I-91 resulted in troopers finding a handgun and a high-capacity magazine.

According to State Police, on December 23 around midnight, two troopers were patrolling I-91 Southbound in Springfield near Exit 8 when they observed a black BMW sedan with a Vermont paper temporary license plate that was not valid. Troopers pulled the vehicle over for a traffic stop after exiting I-91 on to Noble Street.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 32-year-old Fatiah Garland of Springfield. The vehicle was determined to not having an active registration or insurance. State Police conducted an inventory search of the vehicle before being towed when they found in the trunk a 9mm Polymer pistol and a high-capacity magazine loaded with 20 rounds of ammunition.

Garland does not not a license to carry a firearm and was placed under arrest. It was also discovered that Garland has previously been charged with illegal possession of a firearm.

Garland’s bail was set at $25,000 and will be arraigned at Springfield District Court on the following charges: