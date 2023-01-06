SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspect was arrested on Main Street in connection with shooting a firearm in Springfield Thursday morning.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 9:40 a.m. officers were called to the area of Newland Street for a ShotSpotter activation and again five minutes later to the 2700 block of Main Street. There were no shooting victims located or damage to property.

Members of the Springfield Police Real-Time Analysis Center were able to identify the suspect and Springfield Police Detectives in the Firearms Investigation Unit saw the suspect matching the description of the shooter on the 2800 block of Main Street. Officers arrested 26-year-old David Lazu of Springfield and is being charged with the following:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a Building (2 Counts)

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Possession of a Firearm without a FID Card

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Firearm found in trash (Springfield Police Department) David Lazu (Springfield Police Department)

Police found a gun in a trash can that Lazu walked by just before his arrest.