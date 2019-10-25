Breaking News
Two arrested after traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting in Springfield

Springfield man arrested on several drug, firearms charges

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jason Carlos Santiago (SPD)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested a man on several outstanding warrants Thursday afternoon.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 32-year-old Jason Carlos Santiago was taken into custody at Baystate Medical Center on the following charges:

  • Arrest warrant
    • Possession of a firearm without a FID (2 counts)
    • Improper storage of a firearm
    • Reckless endangerment of a child (2 counts)
    • Breaking and entering in the daytime for a felony
  • Arrest warrant
    • Distribution of a Class B drug (5 counts)
    • Possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug
  • Arrest warrant
    • Distribution of a Class A drug (6 counts)
    • Distribution of a Class B drug
    • Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch Mass Appeal at 11

Watch Live 7PM: Sunday Night Football

Trending Stories