Springfield man arrested on several drug, firearms charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested a man on several outstanding warrants Thursday afternoon.
Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 32-year-old Jason Carlos Santiago was taken into custody at Baystate Medical Center on the following charges:
- Arrest warrant
- Possession of a firearm without a FID (2 counts)
- Improper storage of a firearm
- Reckless endangerment of a child (2 counts)
- Breaking and entering in the daytime for a felony
- Arrest warrant
- Distribution of a Class B drug (5 counts)
- Possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug
- Arrest warrant
- Distribution of a Class A drug (6 counts)
- Distribution of a Class B drug
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug