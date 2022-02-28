SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police have arrested an 18-year-old for possession of an illegal loaded firearm Thursday night.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, detectives received information that 18-year-old Ricardo Cruz was in possession of a firearm Thursday night. Around 10:45 p.m., Cruz was located on Worthington Street in a group of individuals. Four people were detained by officers as they approached the rear parking lot of the Springfield Police Department.

Officers seized a firearm from Cruz’ pant pocket along with a high capacity magazine and ammunition. Two of the other people were released and the fourth person, a juvenile, was arrested for two outstanding warrants.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Cruz has been charged with: