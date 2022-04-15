WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested for a second time for drug charges in a West Springfield hotel, nearly a year and a half after the first arrest.

According to a social media post by the West Springfield Police Department, on Friday at around 12:30 p.m. the West Springfield Police Department Narcotics Unit in conjunction with police from MSP CINRET and the FBI Western Mass. Gang Task Force executed a “knock and announce” search warrant at room 52 of the Express Inn at 1557 Riverdale Street. The search warrant was issued after an investigation into 39-year-old Admiral Sutherland‘s drug-related activities.

As police approached Sutherland’s room, which had the door fully open, Mr. Sutherland saw police with their badges and police vests. Sutherland then quickly slammed shut and locked the door.

A ram breaching tool was used and police saw him actively flushing what was believed to be powder cocaine down the toilet. Police attempted to arrest Sutherland, who resisted by forcefully bringing his arms under his body as a cloud of powder cocaine came from the front of his person; exposing police in the immediate area to the powder.

Following the arrest, drug paraphernalia and manufacturing items were found inside the room including:

Baking soda

A digital scale

A container of plastic zip-lock baggies along with 1.2 grams of powder cocaine

26 Gabapentin pills in a clear baggie

$227 in cash

Sutherland’s sweatpants were removed and seized as evidence due to a large amount of what was believed to be powder cocaine residue observed on the knee areas of the pants.

Sutherland was taken from the area and is being charged with following:

Possession to Distribute a Class B drug (Cocaine)

Withholding Evidence from a Criminal Proceeding

Resisting Arrest

Possession of a Class E drug (Gabapentin)

In December 2020, Sutherland was arrested for a similar incident at the Econo Lodge on Elm Street in West Springfield. Officers seized approximately 18.5 grams of cocaine, 3 grams of crack-cocaine, 30 ounces of marijuana and $2,308 inside the hotel room.