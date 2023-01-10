SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is being charged in connection with breaking and entering a coffee shop and several cars.

The 413 Cafe on Main Street was broken into around 9:05 p.m. on Sunday, according to Springfield Police. When the police’s Real-Time Analysis Center (R-TAC) relayed information about an individual matching the suspect’s description in the Court Square area, K9 officer Ruyffelaert and his K9 partner Walker tracked the suspect and found a backpack by the juvenile court. The suspect, later identified as 58-year-old William Harris, was arrested at the casino by officers of the Gaming Enforcement Unit.

William Harris of Springfield is charged with the following:

Breaking & Entering a Building Nighttime for a Felony

Deface Property

Larceny from a Building

Break into a Depository

Harris was released after being arraigned in Springfield District Court on the above charges.

On Tuesday at around 12:25 a.m., police were called to the area of the 500 block of Main Street for reports of a person breaking into cars. The suspect, eventually identified as Harris, was being pursued by witnesses when they lost sight of him.

Harris was then found by the police on the 0–100 block of Central Street. He was taken into custody and charged with three counts of breaking and entering into a vehicle at night.

He has been arraigned as an adult more than 140 times.