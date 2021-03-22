Springfield man arrested while delivering drugs in Monson

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arraigned on drugs and weapon charges after police say he was delivering drugs to a residence in Monson on Friday night.

According to the Monson Police Department, officers arrested 30-year-old Brandon Anderson around 8 p.m. Friday and charged him with possession of a Class B drug with the intent to distribute, possession of a Class B drug, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Anderson was arrested while allegedly in the process of delivering drugs to a home in town. He also had an open default warrant out of Chicopee District Court for his arrest.

Anderson was held over the weekend without the right to bail.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on those charges Monday.