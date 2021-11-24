Springfield man arrested with a high-capacity firearm and three bags of cocaine

Courtesy: Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit arrested a man with a high capacity firearm on Saturday.

On November 20th shortly after 11pm, the investigation unit seized a loaded high capacity firearm from Jomar Rodriguez.

Springfield detectives were conducting an illegal firearms investigation and Rodriguez was a suspect. Video surveillance showed that he was in possession of a firearm. He was pulled over on Grover Street where detectives were uncovered a high capacity firearm under the driver’s seat, that was reported stolen out of Georgia, and three bags of cocaine. Detectives released a passenger in the vehicle and arrested Rodriguez.

Jomar Rodriguez (23) of Springfield was charged with the following:

  • Carrying a Firearm without a License
  • Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way
  • Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200
  • Possession of a Class B Drug

