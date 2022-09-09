WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police arrested a man on Friday after finding him with a duffel bag containing catalytic converters.

Tyran Mohown of Springfield faces four charges in connection with the incident, according to police, which began when officers were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the Balise Collision Center on Riverdale Street around 3 a.m.

Police say they located Mohown hiding between vehicles in the USA Medical parking lot shortly after arriving, and the suspect ran. They were able to catch up to Mohown and arrest him without further incident.

Mohown is charged with the following.

Possession of Burglarious Tool

Receiving Stolen Property (3-counts)

Resisting Arrest

Malicious Destruction of Property (3-counts)