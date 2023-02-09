SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Tuesday after a report of a suspicious vehicle.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 10:50 p.m. officers were called to the 0-100 block of Greene Street for a report of a suspicious motor vehicle. When they arrived, a pick-up truck was seen idling with the driver sleeping and a firearm on the front passenger seat.

Police removed the driver, 42-year-old Earl Greene, and secured the firearm. Green did not have a license to carry due to his numerous firearms and drug convictions and had a revoked driver’s license. Cocaine and crack-cocaine were found during a search of the vehicle.

The Springfield Police report that the firearm was stolen out of Vermont.

Earl Greene of Springfield is charged with the following: