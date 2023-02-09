SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Tuesday after a report of a suspicious vehicle.
According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 10:50 p.m. officers were called to the 0-100 block of Greene Street for a report of a suspicious motor vehicle. When they arrived, a pick-up truck was seen idling with the driver sleeping and a firearm on the front passenger seat.
Police removed the driver, 42-year-old Earl Greene, and secured the firearm. Green did not have a license to carry due to his numerous firearms and drug convictions and had a revoked driver’s license. Cocaine and crack-cocaine were found during a search of the vehicle.
The Springfield Police report that the firearm was stolen out of Vermont.
Earl Greene of Springfield is charged with the following:
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Firearm without a License – 2nd Offense
- Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes
- Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200
- Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License – Subsequent Offense
- Possession of a Class B Drug – Subsequent Offense
- Possession of a Class B Drug – Subsequent Offense