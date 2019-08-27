Springfield man arrested in connection with Longhill Street homicide

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested in connection with a homicide on Longhill Street August 7.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 37-year-old Leigh LaVallee of Newbury Street was arrested on two arrest warrants and is being charged with the murder of Johnathan Rodriguez.

Johnathon Rodriguez was found in the area of 37 Longhill Street with serious injuries. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center but did not survive.

Walsh said LaVallee gave police a fake name when he was pulled over in a stolen car out of Philadelphia while driving in New Castle Delaware on August 14. A woman passenger in the car was allegedly being held against her will.

As a result of the ongoing investigation by Springfield Police Detectives, Lavalle’s first warrant was on kidnapping charges and after his arrest, a warrant was issued for murder charges on August 16.

LaValle was arraigned in Delaware and is being held pending rendition to Massachusetts.

LaValle was charged in Delaware for the following:

Forgery 2nd degree

Receiving stolen property over $1,200

Criminal impersonation to obtain benefit or defraud

Driving without a valid license

When Lavalla returns to Springfield, he will face the following charges: