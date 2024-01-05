SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man has been arrested again on firearm charges within the same month.

The Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit (FIU) arrested 19-year-old Giovanni Ramirez on December 7th when information was received that he had an illegal gun. Detectives conducted a traffic stop on Burlington Street for the vehicle Ramirez was suspected to be in and was arrested when a firearm was found under the seat he was in.

Two other suspects in the vehicle were arrested after two additional guns were found along with ammunition, oxycodone, more than $3,300, and marijuana. Ramirez was released on bail and arrested again on December 30th.

Detectives received information that Ramirez had an illegal firearm and found him in a parking lot on the 600 block of Belmont Ave. He was arrested after a loaded firearm was found inside his truck as well as additional ammunition, marijuana, and cash.

Ramirez had his bail revoked is and being held pending his next court date on January 9th for the following charges:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug​