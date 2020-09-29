Springfield man caught allegedly breaking into car, arrested after running from police

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police have arrested a Springfield man after allegedly attempting to break into cars on Taylor Street last Friday.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers have been investigating car break-ins around the downtown area over the last two months. While looking at surveillance cameras, officers located 25-year-old Christian Mercado of Springfield using his cell phone light to look into cars at a Taylor Street parking lot. Officers also saw the suspect allegedly reach into a car with an open window on Bridge Street.

Around midnight that Friday, Mercado was seen by officers allegedly breaking a car window and entering the car on Bridge Street. Police walked up to the car and Mercado began running away. Mercado eventually gave up running after more officers arrived and was told K-9 Chase would join the chase.

After being arrested, officers found brass knuckles, a screw driver, a stolen purse, and 63 bags of heroin in his possession.

Mercado is charged with the following charges: