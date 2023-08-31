BRAINTREE, VT (WWLP) – A Springfield man has been charged with evading police after a single-vehicle crash in Vermont where an 80-year-man died from his injuries.

According to Vermont State Police, on August 13 troopers were called to a crash on Braintree Hill Road in Braintree, Vermont. When they arrived, the 2019 Jeep Compass involved in the crash was found back on the road. While officers were speaking with the driver, he attempted to drive away but later crashed again. The vehicle was totaled in the crash.

The driver refused to identify himself but police later confirmed his identity as 28-year-old Pedro Guadalupe of Springfield. Also inside the vehicle was an 11-year-old, 12-year-old, 39-year-old, 46-year-old, and an 80-year-old man.

The 80-year-old man, identified as Raymond Martin of Eden was taken to a nearby hospital for serious injuries. Vermont State Police say the man died from his injuries on Tuesday.

Guadalupe has been charged with the following:

Eluding a police officer

Grossly negligent operation with death resulting

Duty to stop and reckless endangerment

Troopers along with the Orange County State Attorney’s Office are still investigating this incident. Vermont State Police are asking for anyone with information to contact them at 802-234-9933.