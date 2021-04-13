Springfield man charged pleads guilty for racketeering involving prostitution

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Kevin Smoot, 59, of Springfield, pleaded guilty to racketeering offenses relating to the promotion of commercial sex Monday in Springfield’s federal court.

According to court testimony, Smoot conspired with others to promote commercial sex involving several women from February 2019 through June 2020.

Smoot promoted prostitution by transporting women to and from commercial sex appointments, recruiting and encouraging women to engage in commercial sex acts for money, and helping to procure illegal drugs for use by drug-addicted women engaged in commercial sex. He additionally provided a residential location for commercial sex acts between female victims of sex trafficking and male customers, collected money from male customers, and benefiting financially from the operations.

Smoot was arrested and charged on June 26, 2020 and indicted the following month. U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni scheduled sentencing for Aug. 19, 2021.