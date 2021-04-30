Springfield man charged with animal cruelty after violently beating his dog

Carlos Figueroa Jr. is charged with animal cruelty for allegedly violently beating his dog in Springfield (Photo: Springfield PD)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly violently beat his dog.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, detectives got video from the area of Locust Street where the incident happened Wednesday that shows 47-year-old Carlos Figueroa Jr. slapping a dog with a collar, violently grabbing the dog by the neck, and slapping it again before kicking the dog in the head.

Officers located Figueroa on Warriner Avenue around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday and arrested him. T.J. O’Connor employees retrieved the dog, a female named Buddha, who is recovering. Officers requested a $5,000 bail that Figueroa was able to pay and he was released pending his case. He is charged with animal cruelty.

Buddha (Photo: Springfield PD)

The Animal Control Supervisor at the T.J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center contacted detectives Thursday morning about the incident.