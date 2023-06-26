SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested in connection with allegedly robbing a convenience store on State Street.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 9:05 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to a convenience store on the 900 block of State Street for a panic alarm. An undisclosed amount of cash and several items from the store were taken while threatening the victim with a knife. The suspect then left in a vehicle.

Massachusetts State Police saw the suspected vehicle stop on East Columbus Avenue and three people got out of the car. Springfield officers were able to locate the individuals who got out of the car including the suspect from the armed robbery.

The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Hakam McCoy of Springfield. He was arrested and charged with armed robbery and assault & battery with a dangerous weapon.