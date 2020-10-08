Springfield man charged with arson for Crown Street fire

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Springfield FD)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is being charged with arson for his alleged involvement with a fire on Crown Street in July.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, 56-year-old Jose Rodriguez was arrested Wednesday around 2:10 p.m. on Oakland Street.

On July 28, around 8 p.m. Springfield firefighters and officers were called to a structure fire on Crown Street. After an investigation detectives requested an arrest warrant for Rodriguez on arson charges. He is charged with the following:

  • Arrest Warrant
    • Arson of a dwelling/house
  • Arrest Warrant
    • Operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license
    • Failure to stop for police

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today