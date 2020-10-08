Springfield man charged with arson for Crown Street fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is being charged with arson for his alleged involvement with a fire on Crown Street in July.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, 56-year-old Jose Rodriguez was arrested Wednesday around 2:10 p.m. on Oakland Street.

On July 28, around 8 p.m. Springfield firefighters and officers were called to a structure fire on Crown Street. After an investigation detectives requested an arrest warrant for Rodriguez on arson charges. He is charged with the following: