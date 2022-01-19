Springfield man charged with assault and battery towards Ludlow Police

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow Police Department arrested a man from Springfield with four counts of assault and battery charges towards police officers.

On January 14th the police department received a call regarding a suspicious man who appeared to be intoxicated on 64 Sewall Street. A witness said the man was falling over the road into snowbanks. Police were able to locate the man later identified as 44-year-old Norman Lafond, who was in intoxicated and uncooperative when officers intervened.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, Lafond was deemed a safety risk to himself and to the public and officers attempted to put him into protective custody. This resulted in Lafond becoming violent and aggressive towards officers by head-butting one of the officers and spitting on the officer’s face.

Lafond was taken to the Ludlow Police Station, and proceeded to exhibit hostile and uncooperative behavior with officers and stated that he was willing to fight and head-butt other officers. Additionally, Lafond urinated in the sink of the jail cell, on the floor, and exposed himself to the officers in an offensive manner, according to Ludlow police officers.

Lafond was removed for the LPD and taken to the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, he allegedly assaulted officers while being escorted. Lafond is said to have pushed one of the officers by using his body weight and kicking another officers in the leg before entering the facility.

Lafond, who has an extensive criminal record, was arraigned at Palmer District Court on Tuesday for the following charges:

Disorderly Conduct

Resist Arrest

Assault and Battery on Police Officer 4 counts

Vandalize Property

Lewdness, open and gross

Most recently the Ludlow Police Department dealt with another assault towards officers who were trying to arrest 34-year-old Michael Martin of Ludlow after a OUI investigation.