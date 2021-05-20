Springfield man charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at two women

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspect was arrested after allegedly shooting at two women in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers responded to a Shotspotter activation on Alsace Street at around 2:15 p.m. where fourteen shell casings were found. Officers identified the suspect as 25-year-old Daquan Johnson of Springfield and witnesses told the officers he was inside a home on Alsace Street.

Officers searched one home but could not locate Johnson, and then searched the neighbor’s home where Johnson was found in the laundry room. He was arrested and charged with the following:

Attempted Murder (2 counts)

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Attempted Assault & Battery with a Firearm (2 counts)

Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle

Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a building

Cocaine Trafficking – 36-100 grams

The two women were not injured. After an investigation, Johnson was allegedly standing next to his car and began shooting at the two women. Officers seized 54 grams of crack-cocaine from inside Johnson’s car.