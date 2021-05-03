Springfield man charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police arrested a teen for gun possession and underage drinking on Friday night.

According to Springfield Police, officers and responded to a complaint at around 9:25 p.m. about people in a parking lot on Orchard Street loitering, drinking, and being loud. When officers arrived they found several teenagers drinking and 19-year-old Ramon Quinones who tried to show his ID, attempted to hide a gun that fell while he was exiting the car. Quinones was arrested and police found that the gun was loaded with six rounds of ammunition.

Two other teenagers were also arrested for posession of alcohol.

Ramon Quinones of Springfield is charged with the following: