WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield was arrested Thursday on a warrant for child rape and enticing children.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, Carlos Casillas was arrested in Springfield on a warrant after a lengthy investigation by Detectives with the West Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau’s Special Victim’s Unit, and in conjunction with Home Land Security Investigations.

In October 2021, the investigation led to West Springfield and focused on Casillas’s activities involving multiple juvenile females in several western Massachusetts cities and towns.

Casillas is charged with the following:

Rape of a Child (+10 year age difference)

Enticing a Child Under 16 years of age

Anyone with information relevant to Casillas’s activities and his association with under age females is are being asked to contact Detective Hebert with the West Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-263-3210.