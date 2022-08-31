SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man wanted for an armed home invasion was arrested Tuesday night.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 6:10 p.m. the Firearms Investigation Unit saw 30-year-old Alexander Sifuentes who had an outstanding warrant and was arrestable for an armed-home invasion on August 26th, in the area of Boston Road and Temby Street. A traffic stop was conducted after Sifuentes got into a car and drove away on a suspended license.

Sifuentes was arrested near the intersection of Pendleton Avenue and Walnut Street. Detectives seized a loaded semi-automatic firearm capable of holding 14 rounds of ammunition, approximately 86 grams of marijuana, and more than $300.

Alexander Sifuentes is charged with the following:

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License – 2nd Offense

Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way

Firearm Violation with 2 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

Witness Intimidation

Home Invasion

Malicious Destruction of Property Over $1200

Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Arrest Warrant

Fugitive from Justice Warrant – New Jersey

A total of 201 firearms have been seized by Springfield Police so far in 2022.