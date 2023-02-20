SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested in connection with shoplifting at Target in Manchester, Connecticut.

According to the South Windsor Police Department, at around 2:53 p.m. on Saturday officers were called to Target on 125 Buckland Hills Drive in Manchester for a shoplifting in progress. A man later identified as 67-year-old Richard F. Hazeldine of Springfield was stopped outside the main entrance with $617.87 worth of merchandise.

Officers arrested Hazeldine and found a magnet that was used to remove the security cases from some of the items he stole.

Hazeldine is charged with larceny in the 5th degree, illegal possession of a shoplifting device, and interfering with an officer’s investigation. He was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to be in Manchester Superior Court on March 8th.

