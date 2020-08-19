Springfield man charged with murder for Central Street homicide

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A murder suspect in connection with the homicide on Central Street in Springfield Friday turned himself into the Hampden County Hall of Justice Wednesday morning.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, the Springfield Police Homicide Unit requested and was granted a warrant to arrest 40-year-old Anthony Eberhart for the murder of 19-year-old Justin Blanton.

An investigation revealed that Eberhart and Blanton were involved in a fight on Friday night on the 400 block of Central Street. Walsh said the two then began shooting at each other and Blanton suffered a gunshot wound that later killed him.

Eberhart allegedly left the area in a car, running over and dragging Blanton in the process. According to Walsh, 27-year-old Andre Blanton then picked up a firearm after Blanton was shot and returned fire. He was shot and accidentally shot himself during the incident.

Andre Blanton was arrested Saturday morning on various firearm charges at Baystate Medical Center where he is currently recovering from his injuries.

Eberhart has previously been arrested and convicted of firearm and drug charges. His mugshot will be released once he is arraigned; He is charged with the following: