Springfield man charged with murder in connection with shooting on Hayden Ave

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department has made an arrest in the January 5th murder of Lashar Garner.

Victim of shooting near Hayden Ave in Springfield died

According to a statement issued by Springfield Police Representative Ryan Walsh, at around 11 a.m. on Monday, January 31st, members of the Springfield Police Warrant Apprehension Unit, Firearms Investigation Unit, Massachusetts State Police VFAS, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, and U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested 47-year-old Curtis Stevenson from Springfield. Stevenson was arrested at a home on the 100 block of Norfolk Street in connection with the shooting death of Garner.

Walsh reports that at around 6:50 p.m. on January 5th, officers were called to a ShotSpotter activation on the 0-100 block of Hayden Ave. A gunshot victim, later identified as Garner, was found near the intersection of Cambridge and Burr Streets then brought to Baystate Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Stevenson is charged with: