Springfield man charged with murder in connection with Spring Street shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting that happened on Spring Street, Saturday morning.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, around 5 p.m. Wednesday officers arrested 37-year-old Christian Velez inside a home on Stonia Drive in Chicopee. They also recovered a firearm.

Homicide detectives investigated the incident, identified Velez, and applied for and were issued a warrant over the weekend.

Walsh said on Saturday around 10:35 a.m. officers were called to an apartment on the 100 block of Spring Street where they located a 26-year-old man who died from gunshot wounds at the scene.

The investigation revealed that the victim came to the apartment to speak with Velez they then argued and Velez allegedly shot and killed the victim and left the area.

Springfield Police will release his booking photo once he is arraigned. Velez is charged with the following: