Springfield man charged with operating under the influence of drugs after two-car crash in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield was arrested Sunday after a motor vehicle crash on Boston Road in Wilbraham.

According to a news release by the Wilbraham Police Department, officers were called to a serious two-car crash on Boston Road by the Maple Street intersection. Upon arrival, police conducted an investigation where they identified one of the drivers as 36-year-old Tyrese Jones from Springfield.

Further investigation revealed that Jones was mumbling, unsteady, and allegedly smelt of cannabis. Police did find cannabis inside the vehicle before Jones admitted to smoking. Jones was charged with operating under the influence of drugs, negligent operation, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.