Springfield man charged with OUI after road rage incident in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – A man was arrested after allegedly recklessly following another car while under the influence of alcohol in Chicopee Wednesday night.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, 27-year-old Leodan Roblero of Springfield was arrested after police learned he was under the influence after following a car into the police department’s parking lot.

The victim pulled into the Chicopee Police Department parking lot after calling police around 11:50 p.m. saying a car was following them erratically.

Officers learned that the victim left a parking lot of a Springfield Plaza and might have cut off Roblero’s vehicle. Roblero then allegedly followed the victim closely which caused concern to the victim.

While officers were talking to Roblero they noticed he had red, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and they saw 10-12 cans of beer, some that were partially drained inside the car.

Wilk said when officers asked Roblero for his license, he didn’t have a Massachusetts license and handed officers a Consular ID from Mexico. He then allegedly told officers he believed he was following a friend and that he pulled into his friend’s parking lot on Chicopee Street. Officers then arrested Roblero.

He was later released on a $1040 bail and is facing the following charges: