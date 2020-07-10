Springfield man charged with racketeering offenses for promoting prostitution of women

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was indicted Thursday with racketeering offenses for promoting prostitution of women.

According to a press release sent from U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling, 59-year-old Kevin Smoot of Springfield allegedly worked with others to promote commercial sex involving several women between February 2019 and June 2020. Smoot was arrested and charged on June 26th.

Court documents said Smoot allegedly transported woman to and from sex appointments, recruited women to engage in sex for money, and gave drug-addicted women illegal drugs to engage in sex for money. The document also says Smoot allegedly provided a residential location for the prostitution appointments and collected money from customers.

Kevin Smoot was charged with the following:

1 count of conspiracy to use a facility of interstate commerce to promote prostitution offenses

7 counts of use a facility of interstate commerce to promote prostitution offenses

Kevin Smoot could be sentenced up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.