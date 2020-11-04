Springfield man charged with resisting arrest on Mass Pike, loaded gun seized

CHARLTON, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police have arrested a Springfield man after pulling over his vehicle, who then struggled with the officer and was found in possession of a loaded gun.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, a trooper pulled over the vehicle Monday morning on the Mass Pike in Charlton after a report of the car driving erratically. When the trooper checked for a driver’s license, it was discovered that he only had a learner’s permit.

The driver, 22-year-old Jonathan Romero of Springfield, was being arrested when he began to struggle with the trooper. State Police said he pulled away and attempted to reach for his waistband. The trooper was able to get Romero into handcuffs and arrest him after a brief struggle. A loaded 9mm handgun was then found inside Romero’s waistband, who also does not have a license to carry.

Jonathan Romero was charged with the following: