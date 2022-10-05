SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Officers arrested a man for allegedly possessing cocaine and a loaded gun during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 2:00 p.m., officers that were assigned to the Metro Unit conducted a traffic stop on the 300 block of State Street due to the vehicle having an expired registration. The driver, who was identified as 32-year-old Cruz Fernandez, also did not have a license on him.

The officers asked Fernandez to step outside of the vehicle for it to be towed, during an inventory search of the vehicle, police found a large amount of powder and crack cocaine.

When the officers went to place Fernandez under arrest, he began to run away from the officers. They were able to catch Fernandez, as he was a short distance away. The officers continuing the search found a loaded large-capacity firearm under the seat, a second loaded magazine, oxycodone, and cash.

Photo courtesy of Springfield Police Department

There were approximately 197 grams of cocaine that was seized along with more than $2,000 in cash. Cruz Fernandez of Springfield was charged with: