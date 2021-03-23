Springfield man charged with trafficking cocaine, two guns seized

search warrant in West Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is facing several drug charges after a narcotics investigation in West Springfield.

According to Hampden District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon, David Burris of 38 Collins Street in Springfield was arrested and charged with the following around 1:57 p.m. Monday:

Trafficking in cocaine, over 36 grams

Possession of a firearm without FID card (2 Counts)

Possession of ammunition without FID card

Possession of a large capacity firearm

Improper storage of a firearm

Possession of a class B drug (cocaine)

Burris had been the subject of a narcotics distribution investigation initiated by the West Springfield Police Department’s Narcotics Unit. Detectives executed multiple search warrants on properties and vehicle(s) of Burris. The search warrants came after a multiple-month-long investigation into the suspect’s narcotics distribution.

Leydon said when Burris was taken into custody he had a small amount of cocaine and $4,284 in cash. Officers arrested him without incident.

As a result of the search warrants, detectives seized cocaine, marijuana, another $767 in cash, and drug paraphernalia used in the production and packaging of illegal narcotics at his residence on Baldwin Street in West Springfield.

On Collins Street in Springfield, officers located: a KAHR PM .40 Cal. Handgun, a Taurus Millennium G2 handgun, 48 grams of cocaine, 93 various size rounds of ammunition and magazines, drug paraphernalia used in the packaging and production of illegal narcotics.

The West Springfield Police Department, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s Narcotics Taskforce, the WSPD Narcotics Unit and members of the Taskforce, the FBI Western Mass Gang Task Force, U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the Springfield Police Department’s Narcotics Bureau all assisted with the investigation.

David Burris is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Springfield District Court.