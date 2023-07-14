BURLINGTON, VT (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arraigned Thursday on drug and firearms trafficking charges.

According to the Justice Department in Vermont, 20-year-old Keniel Santiago (a.k.a. “Kas”), 20, of Springfield pleaded not guilty to five charges.

Conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine base

Possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime

Aiding in the unlawful acquisition of firearms from licensed firearms dealers by making false statements (3 counts)

Between September 2020 and March 2021 Santiago allegedly conducted the above crimes in the Bennington, Vermont area.

Santiago will remain in U.S. Marshals Service custody pending further court appearances. He faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a mandatory sentence of five years imprisonment, a $1,000,000 fine, and three years of supervised release if convicted.

In December 2021, Santiago was arrested in connection with pointing a gun out of a vehicle window and firing a shot in the direction of a Springfield officer. The officer returned fire and struck the car.